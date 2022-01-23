Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $402.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $338.57 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $428.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

