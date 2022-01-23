Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 193,422 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 193,422 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $96.30 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

