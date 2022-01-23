Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 8,755 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $112.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.47 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average is $114.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

