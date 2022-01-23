Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,096 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

HWM stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.85. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

