Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 1,225,048 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.18% of Mondelez International worth $145,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Mondelez International by 84.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after buying an additional 1,410,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $76,175,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $62.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

