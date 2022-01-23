Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 1,485,298 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,413,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.23% of Uber Technologies worth $197,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $35.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

