Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 1,767 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.72% of Waste Connections worth $237,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Waste Connections by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Waste Connections by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $122.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 41.26%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

