Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 30,136 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,163,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,136 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.85% of Barrick Gold worth $273,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Barrick Gold by 11.5% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,106 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 54,368 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,742 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $4,988,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

