Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 2,490,830 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,490,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,998,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.15% of Snap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,462,340 shares of company stock valued at $78,166,432.

NYSE SNAP opened at $32.12 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

