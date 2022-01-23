Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,859,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282,958 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.14% of Pfizer worth $334,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

