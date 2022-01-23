Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.10% of NIKE worth $221,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $67,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.31.

NIKE stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average is $162.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.