Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 159,042 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for 0.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.52% of TELUS worth $453,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TELUS by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after buying an additional 1,170,412 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TELUS by 1.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $512,960,000 after buying an additional 223,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,800,000 after buying an additional 151,793 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in TELUS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,441,000 after buying an additional 172,715 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 38.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,128,000 after buying an additional 3,601,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TU opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

