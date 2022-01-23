Bank of Nova Scotia Has $138.19 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 236,956 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $138,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $137.38 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $136.63 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.