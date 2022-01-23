Bank of Nova Scotia Has $251.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $251,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,751,000 after acquiring an additional 209,476 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 967,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $143.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

