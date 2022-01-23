Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.84% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $142,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,186,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,056,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,052,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

NYSE WPM opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

