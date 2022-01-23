Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,808,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 0.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.19% of Nutrien worth $441,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 43,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,020,000 after buying an additional 753,364 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,055,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,408,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.76.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

