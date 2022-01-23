Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $479,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,607.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,797.28 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,868.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,806.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

