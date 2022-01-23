Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 285,543 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,425,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285,543 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.91% of Canadian National Railway worth $744,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.74.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

