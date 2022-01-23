Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $775.61 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 8.1% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $775,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,395.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,412.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,841.41 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

