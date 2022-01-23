Bao Finance Price Down 35.9% Over Last 7 Days (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $296,741.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.01 or 0.06858197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00058039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,868.71 or 1.00056633 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003411 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.