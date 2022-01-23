Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.25% of Baozun worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Baozun by 71.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BZUN stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $959.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.81 million. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

