Barclays PLC Acquires 147,437 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,437 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.40% of ChromaDex worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 84,995 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 29,635 shares during the period. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. ChromaDex Co. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.65.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. The business had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC).

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.