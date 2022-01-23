Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Franklin Electric worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,920,000 after buying an additional 179,681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 227.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $270,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

