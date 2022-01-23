Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Insperity worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,466,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Insperity by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Insperity by 82.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $951,407.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $265,945.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,887 shares of company stock worth $8,061,577. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.28.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.