Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Werner Enterprises worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

WERN stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

