Barclays PLC Buys 14,491 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of OGE Energy worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 3,156.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 26.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $15,809,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 27.0% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.