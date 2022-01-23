Barclays PLC Buys 42,220 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,441,000 after acquiring an additional 172,715 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE:TU opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

TU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.