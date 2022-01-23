Barclays PLC Buys 46,041 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,041 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after acquiring an additional 922,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,286,000 after acquiring an additional 657,430 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

