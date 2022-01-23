Barclays PLC Buys 52,816 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,816 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,371,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,455,000 after acquiring an additional 203,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

SNY opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

