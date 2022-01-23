Barclays PLC Buys 9,414 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,947,000 after acquiring an additional 69,842 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 696,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,893,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,917. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD opened at $113.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

SSD has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

