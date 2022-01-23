Barclays PLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.48% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $262.78 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $232.17 and a 12 month high of $293.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.40.

