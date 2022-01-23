Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,914 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.34% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter worth $31,651,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,250.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,944 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 224.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 855,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter worth $7,842,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNR. B. Riley lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NYSE MNR opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

