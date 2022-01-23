Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,270,596 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lumentum worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,403,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Lumentum by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lumentum by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

