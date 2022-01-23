Barclays PLC Grows Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after acquiring an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after buying an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 361,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 268,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 209,275 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.