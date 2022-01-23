Barclays PLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 162.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,767 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7,676.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,800,000 after buying an additional 497,729 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after buying an additional 425,869 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,355.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after buying an additional 269,100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,690,000 after buying an additional 259,093 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after buying an additional 150,234 shares during the period.

VSS opened at $127.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

