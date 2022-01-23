Barclays PLC Has $5.52 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Exponent worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 122.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 370.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 21.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.25. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.