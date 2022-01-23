Barclays PLC Has $5.64 Million Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Appian worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Appian by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Appian by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 12.8% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.83. Appian Co. has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 over the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Appian Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

