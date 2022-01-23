Barclays PLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,770 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 468,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,423,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,508,000 after acquiring an additional 463,433 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,835,000 after acquiring an additional 423,777 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,155,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 314,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,138,000.

Shares of ILF opened at $24.86 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

