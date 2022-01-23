Barclays PLC Has $6.08 Million Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,698 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $17,351,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,620,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 161.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after acquiring an additional 246,796 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 431,673.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 246,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 57.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after acquiring an additional 244,855 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,364,091 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

