Barclays PLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Liberty Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.