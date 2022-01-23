Barclays PLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Grand Canyon Education worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average is $85.70.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.