Barclays PLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Post worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after purchasing an additional 383,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Post by 4,917.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 317,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Post by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.76. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $91.79 and a one year high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

