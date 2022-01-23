Barclays PLC Increases Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Valvoline worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,372,000 after buying an additional 213,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,763,000 after buying an additional 734,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after buying an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Valvoline by 51.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after buying an additional 2,986,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Valvoline by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,668,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,538,000 after buying an additional 324,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.