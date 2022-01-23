Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 102.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,592,000 after buying an additional 472,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 201.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 296,494 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

