Barclays PLC Invests $5.65 Million in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 237,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.48% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 397,291 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,643,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

URA opened at $20.75 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $31.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.