Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,437 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Hancock Whitney worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

