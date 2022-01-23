Barclays PLC Purchases 1,561 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of PS Business Parks worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSB opened at $165.70 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.79 and a 52-week high of $189.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.52.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

PSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

