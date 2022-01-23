Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 129.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.67% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWN opened at $46.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $54.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

