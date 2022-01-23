Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of RLI worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 563.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 4.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

RLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

