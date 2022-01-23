Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,441.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

